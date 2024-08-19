MONTREAL - The company behind the 7-Eleven convenience store chain in Japan says it has received a takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Terms of the proposal by the Canadian convenience store company were not disclosed.



In a statement, Seven & i Holdings Co. Ltd. says it has received a confidential, non-binding and preliminary offer from Couche-Tard to buy all of the outstanding shares of the company.



The board of directors of the Japanese retailer has formed a special committee to review the proposal.



Seven & i says the committee will conduct a careful and comprehensive review of the proposal, the company's stand-alone plans and other alternatives.



Couche-Tard has operations in 31 countries and territories and more than 16,700 stores.

