Operations at the NextStar Energy EV battery manufacturing plant are back to normal.

AM800 News learned from multiple employees that the job site had been shutdown by the Ministry of Labour around noon on Wednesday.

Daniela Ferro, the Public Relations Manager at NextStar Energy, had confirmed that a temporary work stoppage had occurred during the day on Wednesday, but that the stoppage has since ended.

Ferro adds that construction activities at the site are expected to resume immediately as scheduled.

The Ministry of Labour provided a statement that says that Ministry inspectors routinely visit sites across the province to ensure compliance with Ontario's Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The statement goes on to say that at this time, they can confirm that no stop work order has been issued.

The plant, located on Twin Oaks Drive, has been producing electric vehicle battery modules since the fall of 2024, and plans to begin cell production later this year.