The wait is over for movie lovers.

The 21st Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) kicks off this morning with the first film to be shown at 9 a.m.

This year's festival includes 231 feature films from 50 countries and over 300 screenings.

The festival will feature a range of genres, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, horror, action, and more.

Cédric Klapisch's film called Colours of Time will open the festival, Maxim Derevianko's Ai Weiwei's Turandot will be celebrated as the Centrepiece Film, and Luca Guadagnino's After the Hunt will close out the 11 days.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director of WIFF, says it's exciting to see the event kick off.

"So a lot of fun, a lot of excitement, a lot of special guests coming and of course for tonight's opening night film Mile End Kicks at the Chrysler Theatre. And we're hosting over 80 filmmakers that are coming in to be a part of WIFF and travelling across the country... so very excited about that."

He says there's some great films being shown.

"Some of the most popular films we've got going a new Jodie Foster film called A Private Life... that one's selling really well. Our Come From Away special event we're showing a documentary about the Come From Life story, and we're reuniting a whole bunch of folks coming in from Gander, Newfoundland, with some folks who were actually at Ground Zero on 9/11, so really incredible and that's going to be a major event at the festival on November 1."

Georgie says the event grows each and every year.

"You can see it in the ticket sales, and the early ticket sales, and the requests, and all that type of stuff. You can feel it. We're hearing from people that they can't wait, and we're hearing from people that have been coming for all 21 years, we're hearing from people who have been coming for the past few, we're also hearing from some people saying 'I've been meaning to go every year, and now finally it's my first time'... so that's really exciting."

The festival will be running until November 2.

Films will be shown at the Capitol Theatre, the Chrysler Theatre, and the Windsor Armouries.

Tickets can be purchased on the Windsor International Film Festival website.