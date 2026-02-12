It's grand opening day for LaSalle's newest grocery store.

The Food Basics store in the newly developed 'Shoppes at Heritage' plaza will open to the public Thursday morning, operating with 90 full and part-time staff.

Food Basics' VP of operations, John Manax, said a ribbon cutton ceremony will be held around 7:45 a.m.

"We will open the doors at 8 a.m. We will make sure that everybody gets in, gets through, we've got some great deals. Looking forward to seeing everybody," he said.

He said the store will have offerings for everyone.

"We carry a wide variety of local items, we carry a wide variety of ethnic items, and we have your everyday groceries, so we have a little bit for everybody," Manax said.

Manax added that the LaSalle opening is part of a strategy across the province.

"We have seven more coming this year and this is the first one in 2026. So we put our best foot forward in 2026 starting in LaSalle," he said.

He called Shoppes at Heritage a great hub for the community.

"Dollarama is now already opened in the plaza, Shoppers Drug Mart we're told is going to be opening in the next four or five weeks, we've got McDonald's, Tim Hortons, there's a destination for everybody here, but, the big destination is here with us at Food Basics," said Manax.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held last July for the $200-million commercial development, located on Sandwich West Parkway near Heritage Drive.

The development is being done in phases and will include over 250,000 square feet of retail services on 25 acres.