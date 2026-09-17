Open Streets Windsor returns to the city’s east end

Various stakeholders take part in a news conference to announce the 2026 Open Streets Windsor.

Road construction is creating two routes this year for Open Streets Windsor as it moves to the city’s east end.

The event is returning Sunday, September 20, and will see four hubs as part of a route stretching along Wyandotte Street between St. Rose and Drouillard Road with a second stretch between Walker Road and Howard Avenue that has three hubs along Erie Street, Parent Avenue, and Ottawa Street.

The normal route is being disrupted by road work in the area of Drouillard Road, Richmond Street, and Walker Road.

The free, family-friendly event transforms local roadways into car-free spaces, allowing everyone to walk, cycle, or rollerblade, with the routes featuring music, activities, and community programming.

AM800-News-Open Streets-Map-2026.jpg A map for the 2026 Open Streets Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

Commissioner of Community Services Michael Chantler says there is a lot planned along the two routes.

“Throughout the entire route you’re going to have interactive activities, things for the kids and families,” he says. “There will be performers and cultural activities; you’ll see some great food and beverages along the way. Of course we want everyone to stop at the seven hubs and pick up their stickers this year.”

Participants can collect keepsakes at each of the seven hubs, as collector stamp stickers will be available featuring artistic renditions of some of Windsor’s iconic landmarks.

AM800-News-Open Streets-Stickers.jpg A graphic displaying stickers that can be collected during the 2026 Open Streets Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

Chantler says Open Streets provides a different way of looking at your neighbourhoods.

“Being kind of the Motor City of Canada, we are often in our cars, and we don’t take the time to really see our neighbourhoods the way you see them on foot or when you’re riding your bicycle,” he says.

Chantler says people need to come out to Open Streets.

“You can discover things in your community that you probably didn’t even know were there. I know that we hear from business owners all the time that after Open Streets they have a whole new clientele coming in because they were able to reach out to them and engage them and let them know when they do here in the City of Windsor,” he says.

Volunteers are still needed to help stage Open Streets. Click here for more information.

In 2023, council voted to begin alternating the event to include an east end route along the Olde Riverside, Pillette Village, Ford City, Ottawa, and Erie Street Business Improvement Areas.

Next year, the route will return to the downtown/west-side route to include the Walkerville, Wyandotte Town Centre, Downtown, and Sandwich business improvement areas.