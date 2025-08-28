Open Streets will return this September to bid farewell to summer.

The City of Windsor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon at City Hall Square.

Last year's event was a success, with support from locals and visitors, and this year there will be new sites, vendors, and new things to explore as you walk or ride through the city.

The event on September 21 will transform an 8-kilometre stretch of roadway into a car-free zone along its classic route from Sandwich Town in the west end to Ford City in the east end.

The event will bring the community together to explore what makes Windsor unique, and will have music and different activities along the route where eight distinct hubs will feature community partners.

New additions this year include a vendor market in the River Rest Hub along Riverside Drive West, and live entertainment and activities at City Hall Square's new event space.

Nada Tremblay, the city's manager of community programming and development, says it's a very inclusive event.

"It's 8-kilometres going from Sandwich Town to Ford City and we're inviting everyone to walk, cycle, you can dance, you can rollerblade, whatever gets you moving along that route. We've worked really hard with out partners to make sure the event is safe and accessible."

She says something new this year is a vendor market.

"It's located in our River Rest Hub it's along our Riverside Drive West location, it's going to highlight local businesses, food vendors, it's going to create some new opportunities for our community to engage, and some economic development as well."

Tremblay says it allows residents and visitors and see what's offered on this route without any traffic.

"It's an opportunity to engage with some of the areas of streets that maybe you don't stop at usually because they are traffic filled. So here you can street shop, you can enjoy some local bites, hear some music, entertainment, and simply just get out and maybe do something you haven't done before."

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Open Streets events are held across North America yearly.

It involves a temporary closure of roadways to cars with the aim of promoting community cohesion, business, and exploration in a healthy, physically engaged fashion.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides