The Town of LaSalle is looking to create a new five-year transit master plan seeking ways it can improve service as the town grows.

LaSalle Transit Route 25 launched in 2017 and uses two buses on a single route through an agreement with Transit Windsor, reaching about 70 per cent of homes in the urban area.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said a new plan needs to cover as much of the municipality as it can.

"Are we able to get to the residents who need transit. Is the current transit system the best possible option as far as time? I know to get from one end to the other, I believe it's 45 minutes, and that's before you're connected to anything into Windsor or even Amherstburg," she said.

Meloche said the town wants to explore options that maybe were not available in 2017.

"I've received emails from some residents who had some great ideas," she said.

"Some people are interested in the on-demand kind of service, some people don't like seeing the big busses run throughout the town. We've had very good ridership, we're over 30,000 riders a year, which is above what we expected, so we know that the program is needed. We just need to make sure we're rolling out the best thing going forward."

Meloche said residents have reached out with suggestions to improve service levels.

"We also don't offer anything on Sundays, and so I've heard some people want that option to be able to take transit on Sundays, whether they want to go into the city, or maybe hop on the city bus that goes into Amherstburg," she said

"We're starting to get more of that call for extended hours and potentially another route."

LaSalle has hired Ontario-based firm, Left Turn Right Turn, to help review the current system, identify gaps, and recommend improvements.

A public open house will be held on Tuesday Mar. 3 at the Vollmer Centre, with drop-in times from 10-11:30 a.m. and 4-7:30 p.m.

For those who can’t attend, an online survey and a PlaceSpeak engagement page will be available in March.