The public will have a chance to voice their opinion on a proposal to sell a portion of an East Windsor park for residential development to help pay for improvements to the site.

An open house is scheduled for Monday evening as the city looks for feedback on a proposal from Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak to sell 20 percent of Kinsmen Norman Road Park to allow for development and use the money to upgrade the property.

The park at 1730 Olive Rd. has 2.36 acres of open space, trees, and a community soccer field.

The list of proposed upgrades could include new soccer nets, a sports court, a multi-use trail, trees, lighting, a gazebo, benches, and trash receptacles.

Ward 8 Councillor Gary Kaschak says the open house will show residents the proposal that's being considered.

"Renderings are going to be out, and it's going to show some lots at the north end that would be for sale. Then it's going to show what we propose through consultation, and we want to see if the residents concur," he says.

Kaschak says the city has a playground park nearby called Polonia Park, but it's more for children 10 and under.

"This is going to be more, what I call, a teenager and adult park with basketball and multi-use trails and different things like that. I think it's going to really be a good thing for the community, if people agree with the creative proposal," he says.

Kaschak says there's always some naysayers with every proposal.

"I think when they see the renderings and how we're going to use this money to create ammenities for neighbours and residents, it's going to go over well, I believe," he says.

Residents can share their thoughts by attending the city's open house on Monday, Dec. 2, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 1991 Norman Rd.

The information collected will be used to continue to refine the master plan for Kinsmen Norman Road Park, which was first established in 1954.