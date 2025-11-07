A public open house for a large development in downtown Windsor saw a small group of residents interested to learn more.

The open house was held Thursday evening regarding a proposed 17-storey hotel and residential building on the corner of Wyandotte Street East and Dufferin Place.

The developer, Inspiration Group of Companies Inc., is proposing the mix between residential units and hotel rooms.

The first floor of the build would feature the lobby and a pool, 66 parking spaces would be located on floors two to five, floors six to 12 would feature 120 hotel rooms, with floors 12 to 17 featuring 59 condos of one and two bedroom units.

A restaurant and a fitness centre would be on the sixth floor. The condos would be for purchase, and would be considered "high end".

The developer is currently looking for a zoning bylaw amendment to allow for mixed-use commercial and residential.

The Shoppers Drug Mart, located at the corner of Wyandotte and Ouellette Avenue would abut the development, but would not be impacted and would remain open to the public.

Don St. Denis lives in downtown Windsor and says he's very in favour of this development.

"The more people that live downtown, the better the downtown will be. Just walking here from our condo on Riverside, there's still enough empty stores that should be filled... and the more people you have, the better it is, the more money you have downtown."

St. Denis says he has a couple of concerns.

"I think it'll be good, I am concerned about the parking, but we'll let them solve that. Every condo should have a parking spot, then the hotel needs parking spots, and there's not that many of what I see."

Dana lives in downtown Windsor and says it's a great idea.

"For a hotel and for condos, and to keep this Shoppers too because it's easier to destroy it, but it's hard to build. So, I'm really for this project."

The application process is expected to take approximately one year, while construction - if started right away - would take between two and three years to complete.

According to the consultant, Pillon Abbs Inc., Inspiration Group is currently looking for investments for the build

Inspiration Group also owns Hyatt Place Windsor hotel on Huron Church Road.