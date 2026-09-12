Open Farms returns with 16 stops across Windsor-Essex and Pelee Island on Saturday Sept. 12, 2026. (Source: TWEPI)

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) is inviting residents to get a closer look at the region’s agricultural sector during Open Farms this Saturday Sept. 12.

The free, self-guided event features 16 locations across Windsor, Essex County and Pelee Island, including farms, orchards, wineries, cideries, markets and breweries.

Jason Toner, TWEPI’s vice-president of marketing and communications, says the event gives visitors a chance to gain a better understanding of where their food comes from.

“Really understand agritourism and supporting local, and, you know, where your food come from. You get to taste it, get your hands dirty and really feel what that agriculture life is like out in the county,” Toner said.

He says this year’s lineup allows visitors to build a full-day itinerary.

“We’ve been doing Open Farms for several years, but this is the most partners we’ve ever had participate, which is great, so you can really plan a full day out,” he said.

Participating sites are spread across the region and offer a variety of experiences, from flower picking and tastings to farm tours and interactive agricultural activities.

Toner says visitors can register for a free digital pass that includes a map, information about participating locations and check-in opportunities for prizes.

“When you register for the Open Farms Pass, it’ll guide you to the stops, and you can check in as you’re exploring. We have some great prizes in there, but it tells you everything that’s going on at each spot,” he said.

The 16 Open Farms participating locations include:

Carolinia Cider Co. (Essex)

Colasanti’s Tropical Gardens (Kingsville)

Coopers Hawk Vineyards (Essex)

Denver’s Homestead (Lakeshore)

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market (Windsor)

Eh Oh Farm (Kingsville)

The Fruit Wagon (Essex)

GL Heritage Brewing Company (Amherstburg)

Green Heart Farms (Kingsville)

Hawksview Honey (Essex)

The Little Cider Company (Essex)

Raymont’s Berries (Kingsville)

Sauve’s Country Market (Kingsville)

Stonehill Estates Farm Shop (Pelee Island)

The Little Cider Company (Essex)

Vivace Estate Winery (Amherstburg)

Wagner Orchards & Estate Winery (Lakeshore)

More information is available here.