Amherstburg is getting ready for 'Open Air Weekends.'

Amherstburg Deputy Mayor Chris Gibb says the Open Air Weekend season kicks off this Friday.

"I think this year is going to be the year where it really booms," says Gibb.



It's the first of 14 weekends where some downtown streets (Richmond St., Dalhousie St., and Murray St.) are closed for vendor and business markets, large outdoor games, tours, extended patios and live entertainment.



Gibb says it's a community event where there's lots to do.



"There's more singers and musical acts this year than in the past," says Gibb. "We're going to have buskers this year. We got our bagpipe parade that will be coming certain weekends."



He feels the community is looking forward to the event.



"It's family friendly, it's free, it's pet friendly, it's accessible so we just want to invite all of Windsor and Essex County to come out to Amherstburg and get together and have a great time," he says.

Gibb believes Open Air is the kickoff to the summer.



"It's all about community," says Gibb. "It's about getting together and reconnecting with each other."



Open Air Weekends begin every Friday for the next 14 weekends at 3 p.m.



The streets will reopen at 8 p.m. on the Sunday.



Open Air Weekends run until Labour Day weekend this year. The season wraps up on September 1.