Open Air Weekends back in Amherstburg

Open Air Weekends are back for another season in Amherstburg.

The season kicks off on Friday, June 5 in downtown Amherstburg and runs every weekend until September 6.

The town’s manager of economic development and tourism, Jennifer Ibrahim, says visitors will see and experience something different every weekend.

She says excitement is building for this year’s season.

“We’re just buzzing with activities, dealing with vendors and entertainers, and working with our downtown businesses,” she says. “It’s just so exciting.”

Open Air Weekends sign Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg on Saturday June 12, 2021 (Alana Hadadean / CTV News)

Ibrahim says Open Air Weekends will once again feature different themes.

Some themes include Rib Fest, Farm Fest, Pride Weekend, and Latin Fest.

“We tried a couple of themed weekends last year, and we had incredible success, and we decided to bring them back and really raise the bar on entertainment for those that attend,” says Ibrahim.

090125 - Open air weekends Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg close for the summer. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

She says Open Air Weekends run Friday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m.

“It’s three blocks of our historic downtown core that get closed off so that visitors and entertainers can just take over the streets,” she says.

Open Air Weekends also include extended patios, sidewalk sales, guided tours, and yoga in the park.