Open Air in Amherstburg cancelled this weekend due to smoky conditions

Open Air Weekends in Amherstburg will be put on pause due to ongoing smoky conditions.

The town posted to social media on Thursday afternoon stating that the event will be cancelled effective immediately and throughout the weekend due to poor air quality.

The Windsor-Essex region has faced smoky conditions as a result of wildfires in northwestern Ontario, and an orange air quality warning remains in effect.

Smoky conditions are expected into Friday night.

Jennifer Ibrahim, the town’s manager of economic development and tourism, says they wanted to follow the local warnings being posted.

“For the safety of staff, all those involved, we have business staff, entertainers, visitors, and vendors. And we just made that hard decision to do our effort to keep people inside.”

She says businesses will still be open.

“Our businesses rely on its residents, of course, to support them, but also their visitors. And even though a lot of them do come out and present on the streets for Open Air, this is business as usual for them.”

Ibrahim says they’ve only ever cancelled Open Air due to excessive rain.

“And then it would make sense to close it, so other than that, this is the only extraordinary event that has happened to have us cancel it.”

The town adds they’re hopeful they can reopen the event for next weekend.

Outdoor facilities in Amherstburg will remain open; however, all town-run activities will be cancelled.

Open Air Weekends typically run Friday afternoon starting at 3 p.m. until Sunday at 8 p.m.