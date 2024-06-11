The Open Air footprint in Amherstburg will remain status quo this year.

Council was presented with a report during Monday's meeting with four potential options to expand the event footprint this year.

Council was unanimous in agreeing that the options provided weren't an ideal solution to including more businesses in the footprint, and instead they received the report for information.

While none of the options were recommended by administration, a preferred option if council chose to extend the footprint would've included the Royal Canadian Legion, and would've seen half of the road on Dalhousie just south of Murray included.

This option had an approximate price tag of between $10,000 and $15,000.

At the meeting in March, council asked administration to see if businesses further south on Dalhousie Street, between Murray Street and Gore Street, could be included in the event, and to reach out to those living at Queen Charlotte for their opinion.

Following this year's event, more conversations will be occurring between the Town and businesses that would like to be included in the footprint, and will be reviewed before the event next year.

Some businesses that are outside of the footprint will be setting up tents within the event area to be included this year.

Open Air runs throughout some downtown streets and is ongoing every weekend until Labour Day.