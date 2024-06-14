Ontario's Big City Mayors (OBCM) will gather in Chatham-Kent on Friday to discuss municipal priorities.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Chatham-Kent host mayor Darrin Canniff says the mayors come together to provide one voice to both Queen's Park and the federal government on various issues.



"There's the big issues that we're always talking about. Affordable housing and homelessness is a major issue we talk about basically every meeting."



He says municipal funding is another issue that will be on the agenda.



"We need infrastructure money. Roads, bridges, all those various things. We need more money and there's more and more burden being put on the municipal tax payers. So that's another big thing we're pushing for, is we just need a sustainable formula for funding the municipalities."



Canniff says more needs to be done when it comes to affordable housing.



"It's a very long term problem and the federal government, provincial government is going to have to step up big time to fix it within our country."

OBCM includes mayors of 29 single and lower-tier cities with a population of 100,000 or more, who collectively represent nearly 70 percent of Ontario's population.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens will be in attendance.

