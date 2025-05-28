The City of Windsor has implemented a plan to ensure that Ontario Works clients aren't affected by potential Canada Post disruptions.

While Canada Post workers aren't on strike, there is a national overtime ban as contract negotiations continue.

Some disruptions may be in effect, and the city wants to ensure the clients receive their income support cheques and reloadable payment cards.

All recipients who receive payments through direct deposit will continue to do so. Those who receive their income supports by cheque will be required to pick them up in person. If a recipient is issued a new Reloadable Payment Card, those will also be available on-site.

June monthly assistance cheques will be available for pickup at a number of locations including:

Windsor Office Recipients:

Friday, May 30, and Monday, June 2

9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

400 City Hall Square East, Suite 102, Windsor

Leamington Office Recipients:

Friday, May 30, and Monday, June 2

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

33 Princess Street, Leamington

Recipients must bring two pieces of government-issued ID, one of which must have a photo. Before picking up your cheque at the designated location, residents are asked to call 1-800-808-2268 to ensure the cheque has been printed and is ready for pick up.

For vendors and landlords that support Ontario Works clients, cheques will be available for pickup at 350 City Hall Square West on Friday, May 30, 2025, from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.