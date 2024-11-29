Premier Doug Ford's government will not support a New Democrat's bill to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a statutory holiday in the province.

Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford says there is not a consensus at the moment among First Nations to go ahead with a statutory holiday.

And for that reason, Rickford says the province will not support a statutory holiday for now.

But he didn't rule out a statutory holiday in the future after more reconciliation work is done.

Ontario's only First Nation representative at Queen's Park, New Democrat Sol Mamakwa, tabled a bill earlier this month for his proposed Day of Reflection on Indian Residential Schools on September 30th.

The bill had its second reading and debate on Thursday evening.

Mamakwa says the statutory holiday would make Ontario a better place and allow people to reflect on their own rather than go to work or school.

Numerous Indigenous organizations across the province have pledged support for the holiday.

The day is a federal statutory holiday and several other provinces and territories have also made it one.

The day recognizes the abuse suffered by Inuit, First Nations and Metis people at more than 100 state- and church-run residential schools across the country.