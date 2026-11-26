An e-bike is pictured in this file photo. (Pexels/Stephen Leonardi)

Tougher regulations are set to come into force next spring targeting e-bikes that operate more like motorcycles or motor scooters, the Ontario government says.

Starting May 1, e-bikes that don’t meet the updated criteria will not be allowed on Ontario roads without a driver’s license, vehicle registration, or insurance.

“That means having an exposed bicycle-style frame, fully operable pedals, and a maximum motor assistance speed of 32 kilometers per hour, among some other requirements,” Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said at a news conference Thursday.

“Let me be clear: motorcycle-style and motor scooter-style electric bicycles cannot simply be passed off as e-bikes.”

Police forces around the Greater Toronto Area have said there is a lack of regulation when it comes to the mushrooming variety of motorized vehicles on the road.

Sarkaria said the province hasn’t updated e-bike rules since 2009 and noted that technology for road vehicles has changes substantially since then.

“The reality is the vehicles using our roads are changing, and our rules need to keep up,” Sarkaria said.

The province’s new regulations, announced Thursday, aim to address that.

To be considered an e-bike under the new rules, vehicles will have to have an exposed bicycle-style frame; a maximum power output of 500 watts; and a maximum motor assisted speed of 32 km/h.

Electric vehicles that operate as dirt bikes or are styled as motorcycles or motor scooters would not be considered e-bikes.

A list if other requirements also applies to all e-bikes, including having a bicycle-style riding position, a front-facing white or amber light, a bell or horn, a rear red light or a red reflector and pedals or hand cranks “meaningfully capable” of propelling the vehicle.

Operators must also be at least 16 years old, wear a helmet, and follow the same rules of the road that apply to regular cyclists.

Operators of e-bikes that meet the criteria do not require a driver’s licence, vehicle registration or vehicle insurance.

The province notes that vehicles which don’t meet the criteria for ebikes are not allowed to be in spaces reserved for bicycles, such as bike lanes.

Sarkaria said the period leading up to May 1 will be used for education around the new rules. After that, riders could face fines up to $2,500 and vehicle impoundment for breaking the rules.