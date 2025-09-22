Ontario's Solicitor General Michael Kerzner says he wants to see the return of mandatory minimum sentences for "serious crimes" and a "three-strikes" rule denying bail for repeat offenders.

Kerzner outlines his requests in an open letter sent to Justice Minister Sean Fraser and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree this morning.

Fraser said last week that legislation on bail and sentencing reform is set to be introduced in the House of Commons next month.

The federal Conservatives have been calling for the implementation of a three-strikes rule to withhold bail from people convicted of multiple "serious" offences.

Kerzner's letter also calls for an end to time-served credits for pretrial detention in cases of "repeat and violent crimes."

The Liberals campaigned in the spring election on introducing stricter bail provisions for home invasions, auto theft, human trafficking, organized crime and violent crime.