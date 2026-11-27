Ontario’s attorney general and solicitor general are calling on the federal government to make changes to the Criminal Code to “strengthen and clarify the legal protections available to homeowners confronted with a home invasion.”

In an open letter released Friday, Attorney General Doug Downey and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner asked federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser to make changes that will “ensure that Canadians feel safe in their own homes” while giving them the confidence that they “have the right to protect themselves and their families.”

The letter comes following two recent violent home invasions in affluent Toronto neighbourhoods, including a fatal attack at a home near Casa Loma earlier this week.

Police previously confirmed that one or more suspects broke into a home on Poplar Plains Road, near St. Clair Avenue West, at around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday and shot one of the residents.

The victim, identified by police as 39-year-old musician Michael Eckert, was rushed to hospital but later died from his injuries.

The homicide comes less than a month after another home invasion in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood where three residents were shot and a fourth was a struck by a hammer.

Early Friday morning, a homeowner in Hamilton was hospitalized following a home invasion on Stoney Creek Mountain, police said.

Police told CP24 earlier this week that there have been 111 home invasions in Toronto so far this year, a nearly 30 per cent increase from this time in 2025.

“Behind each incident are people whose safety and sense of security have been threatened in the place where they should feel most secure. A homeowner awakened by someone forcing their way into the house may have only seconds to respond,” the letter continued.

“They may be trying to reach their children, protect an elderly family member or understand whether an intruder is armed. Our laws should expressly recognize those circumstances when assessing the reasonableness of defensive actions.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Premier Doug said he owns a gun and would use it “in a heartbeat” if someone broke into his home and threatened his family.

Ford said people should use whatever they can to protect their families in the event of a home invasion.

“I’m just telling you what I would do,” Ford said when asked whether he was encouraging others to go out and get guns as well.

“I would protect my family, and I bet I can line up 100 people that have young children – they would do anything to protect their family.”

Kerzner and Downey’s letter noted that the Criminal Code should “clarify the principle that a homeowner has no duty to retreat from their home before relying on self-defence.”

It added that it should “explicitly recognize the circumstances of a home invasion in the Criminal Code” and “promote early and consistent assessment of self-defence claims.”

“These changes should preserve the requirement that defensive actions be reasonable while expressly recognizing the danger and uncertainty a homeowner can face during a violent intrusion,” the letter read.“

Homeowners deserve a justice system that takes both their safety and their rights seriously. A family confronted with violence in their own home should have confidence that reasonable actions taken to protect life and prevent injury will receive the full protection of the law.”

Speaking to CTV’s Your Morning on Friday, Toronto criminal lawyer Joseph Neuberger says Canadians already have robust rights under the Criminal Code to defend themselves, their family, their friends in their home, as well as their property.”

However, they must be able to prove a “reasonable and proportional” use of force against a threat, including during home invasions, he added.

He noted that residents who are lawful gun owners can use their firearms to defend themselves, but must “have some certainty” that there is a risk to their and their family’s lives.

“It’s a bit of a delicate balance in Canada,” he said “It’s different than the United States.”

-With files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman and CTV News’ Devika Desai