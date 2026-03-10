Ontario's finance minister is set to table the provincial budget on March 26 and he is signalling a focus on mitigating economic risks by spending on innovation, competitiveness and infrastructure.

Those are among the budget themes Peter Bethlenfalvy is highlighting today in a speech to the Empire Club of Canada.

He is also using the speech to announce the budget date, which will fall during the first week the legislature is back from an extended winter break.

Bethlenfalvy says the upcoming budget will take a balanced fiscal approach that supports public services and infrastructure while maintaining flexibility.

He is pointing to six key themes of the budget: productivity and innovation, a competitive business environment, infrastructure and housing, trade, talent and workforce, and reliable, affordable, clean energy.

As of the province's third-quarter finances update, delivered last month, Ontario's deficit for the current year was projected to be $13.4 billion.