HAMILTON - Ontario is permanently raising the speed limit on 10 sections of highways across the province.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria says several sections of Highways 401, 403, 406, 416 and Highway 69 will have a speed limit of 110 kilometres per hour.



The stretches of highways affected are in eastern Ontario, southwestern Ontario and near Sudbury, Ont.



The province permanently increased the speed limit to 110 km/h on six sections of provincial highways in 2022 after several successful pilot programs that first began in 2019.



Sarkaria says data from those changes show drivers can handle the increased speed.



The increased speed limits will cover 860 kilometres, or about 36 per cent, of Ontario's highways.

---

Starting July 12, 2024, the speed limit will be permanently raised to 110 km/h on most of the following provincial highway sections, with the remainder coming into force before the end of the year:

Hwy 401, Tilbury, extending the existing 110 km/h zone further east by 7 km



Hwy 401 from Hwy 35/115 to Cobourg (approximately 35 km)

Hwy 401 from Colborne to Belleville (approximately 44 km)

Hwy 401 from Belleville to Kingston (approximately 66 km)

Hwy 401 from Hwy 16 to Quebec boundary (approximately 107 km)

Hwy 403 from Woodstock to Brantford (approximately 26 km)

Hwy 403 from Brantford to Hamilton (approximately 14.5 km)

Hwy 406 from Thorold to Welland (approximately 13 km)

Hwy 416 from Hwy 401 to Ottawa (approximately 70 km)

Hwy 69 from Sudbury to French River (approximately 60 km)