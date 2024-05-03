TORONTO - Ontario is set to clamp down on bad employers with big fines.

Labour Minister David Piccini says his government will introduce legislation next week that will see fines increased for violations of the Employment Standards Act.



Piccini says he is sending a message to "bad actor" employers there will be more severe consequences for exploiting workers.



They are looking to stamp out organizations that fail to pay wages, penalize employees for taking pregnancy or parental leave, and have unequal pay for equal work.



The maximum fine for individuals convicted of violating the act will increase to $100,000 from $50,000.



Ministry of Labour investigators will now have the ability to lay $5,000 fines for repeat offenders, up from $1,000, which can be multiplied based on the number of employees affected by contravention of the law.

