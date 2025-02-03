Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will pause all retaliatory measures against the United States, with news that the threat of tariffs has been put on hold for a month.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to pause tariffs on Canadian goods for at least 30 days.
Ford says the province's main liquor store will no longer remove American alcohol from its shelves.
The province will also pause the cancellation of a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote areas via Starlink satellite technology.
Ford is also in the middle of campaigning as Progressive Conservative leader in a $189-million snap election he called last week.
Ford says the retaliatory measures remain on the table should Trump impose tariffs at any point.