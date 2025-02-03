Premier Doug Ford says Ontario will pause all retaliatory measures against the United States, with news that the threat of tariffs has been put on hold for a month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to pause tariffs on Canadian goods for at least 30 days .

Ford says the province's main liquor store will no longer remove American alcohol from its shelves.

The province will also pause the cancellation of a $100-million deal with Elon Musk's SpaceX to deliver high-speed internet to remote areas via Starlink satellite technology.

Ford is also in the middle of campaigning as Progressive Conservative leader in a $189-million snap election he called last week.

Ford says the retaliatory measures remain on the table should Trump impose tariffs at any point.