TORONTO - Ontario will revamp how it compensates injured migrant workers.

Workplace Safety and Insurance Board president Jeff Lang says the changes affect how the board pays a worker who cannot return to a job due to injury, but is able to work elsewhere.



The WSIB pays workers 85 per cent of their salary if they are hurt on the job and unable to return to that role, but claws back money that is earned from other work.



Lang says that is not fair because migrant workers who return home after injury usually earn far less in their countries than if they worked the same job in Ontario full time.



Lang says he is sorry for what he called the province's unfair treatment of injured migrant workers.



He says the WSIB is reviewing 50 claims dating back to 2007 and will likely be paying out millions in retroactive compensation.

