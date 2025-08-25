Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will ban testing on dogs and cats.

Ford says the upcoming legislation will be simple: no more experimenting on cats and dogs because they are part of people's families.

Two whistleblowers came forward to Animal Justice with concerns about dogs undergoing tests for cardiac research at the Lawson Research Institute at St. Joseph's Health Care London.

That sparked an article by the University of Toronto's Investigative Journalism Bureau, which found the dogs — mostly puppies — were used for tests and killed before their internal organs were removed for further examination.

The research institute decided after speaking with the province earlier this month to stop all research on dogs.

That kicked off a series of texts between Ford and one of the whistleblowers, whom the premier thanked for coming forward.