Ontario to allow over-the-counter hearing aids for sale in the province

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 are displayed on a table at Brooklyn College's audiology clinic in New York on Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 are displayed on a table at Brooklyn College's audiology clinic in New York on Oct. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

TORONTO — Ontario is planning to make over-the-counter hearing aids available in the province for people with mild hearing loss.

The government says a legislative change set to be included in the fall economic update later this year will enable the devices to be used in Ontario.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says it will give Ontarians more choice and flexibility to get the hearing support they need, when and where they need it.

Health Canada has issued medical device licences for some wireless earbuds that have built-in hearing aid capabilities, but Ontario law currently bans selling a hearing aid unless it is prescribed by a doctor or audiologist.

Following an update to the law and some regulatory changes, manufacturers of in-ear headphones and earbuds with built-in hearing aid capabilities will be able to turn on these features in devices for sale in Ontario.

The government says the new measure doesn’t replace or impact existing hearing aid prescriptions and coverage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2026.

Allison Jones, The Canadian Press