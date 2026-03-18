TORONTO — Ontario is expanding tailgating rules beyond sporting events to allow people to bring their own alcohol to cultural or community outdoor events.

Premier Doug Ford says people are already allowed to drink in parks and at festivals and they have done so responsibly.

Attorney General Doug Downey says in an announcement today that starting this spring, organizers of events such as farmers markets, movie screenings, art exhibits and neighbourhood festivals will be able to apply for BYOB permits.

Attendees would then be able to drink their own alcohol in designated areas.

The government says if municipalities don't already have bylaws authorizing the use of alcohol in public, they will be required to do so.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy says the move will boost economic activity in local communities and help increase tourism.