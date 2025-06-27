TORONTO — Ontario Education Minister Paul Calandra says the province has taken control of four more school boards.

He says the province has appointed supervisors to the Toronto District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Dufferin-Peel Catholic School Board.

Calandra says the moves come after a recommendation following financial investigations of the boards showed growing deficits, depletion of reserves and ongoing mismanagement.

In April, the province took control of the Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board over similar financial concerns.

That came after an investigation found four school trustees racked up a $190,000 bill on a trip to Italy to buy art for new schools.

Calandra says the boards have failed parents and students.