The head of the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association calls the figures of a new survey alarming but says "it's the true reality" of what they're seeing in Windsor-Essex.

A 2023 survey conducted by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto found that more than half of middle and high school students across Ontario say they're experiencing increasing levels of psychological distress.

The survey of more than 10,000 students in grades 7 to 12 also shows 19 percent engaged in self-harm and 18 percent had serious thoughts of suicide in the past year.

Nicole Sbrocca, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Mental Health Association-Windsor-Essex County Branch, says this is very much a reality.

"It's staggering when you hear and see those numbers, but that is a reflection of what our agency is also experiencing by way of our youth hub," she says. "It is alarming anytime you see or hear those numbers. You are alarmed, and you take a step back. Is that a true reality? Yeah, that's very much what we're seeing."

Sbrocca says when it comes to psychological distress, they are seeing similar numbers when it comes to young people going to their Youth Wellness Hub.

"Those youth that present there and require the support of our agency, we're in the ballpark of over 70 percent that indicate their psychological distress is either poor or fair, which requires intervention," she says.

Despite needing mental health support, a third of students surveyed said they never sought help.

Sbrocca says they can see 20 to 70 young people a day at their Youth Wellness Hub.

"We're here to help. There are a multitude of resources and people in agencies that are here to get you through this and help you assist. Come to the youth to help, present there. Call the urgent care line, call 9-8-8, we will get you the support and resources that you need," she says.

The CMHA's Youth Wellness Hub is described as a one-stop-shop for youth mental health and wellness resources. It's located at 215 Eugenie St. W. in Windsor.

The 9-8-8 phone number is a national suicide crisis helpline that operates 24 hours a day.