Ontario public high school teachers have voted 96 per cent in favour of giving their union a strike mandate.

The vote by teachers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation comes before central bargaining has fully started, with negotiations beginning next week.

Teachers across the province have been without a contract since August, but the start of substantive bargaining has been delayed as the government and major education unions could not agree on what issues should be negotiated centrally, and which should be left to local unions and boards.

OSSTF president Martha Hradowy says in a statement that its members have sent the government a message that they are united and are prepared to stand together for better working conditions.

A strike mandate does not mean a strike will happen, with additional legal steps required before one could take place.

OSSTF’s education worker members, which includes education assistants, library workers, custodians and school safety monitors, voted 92 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

The results come a day after English Catholic teachers voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike mandate. All of the major education unions have strike votes this month.

Education Minister Paul Calandra said after the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association vote results were made public Monday that he looks at the high number as teachers telling their union and government to get to the table and come to a fair agreement.