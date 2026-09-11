Ontario Science Centre laying off entire science department

The Ontario Science Centre has laid off 30 employees, including those in live exhibits, the business development department and the entire science department.

Ontario Science Centre faces substantial layoffs The Ontario Science Centre has laid off 30 employees, including those in live exhibits, the business development department and the entire science department.

The Ontario Science Centre has laid off 30 workers including the entire science department, The Canadian Press has learned.

Science centre CEO Paul Kortenaar told employees at a meeting Thursday that the organization is being restructured.

“As part of the changes, some departments will no longer form part of the new organizational structure,” Kortenaar told staff in a video conference call, a recording of which was obtained by The Canadian Press.

“In some cases, this means entire full teams are impacted, including business development, science, security and live exhibits.”

The province abruptly closed the science centre in east Toronto in the summer of 2024, citing an engineering report that found deficiencies with the roof. Critics have questioned that reasoning given the roof has survived record snowfall and rainfall in the past two years.

The government is currently building a new $1-billion science centre at Ontario Place with the goal to open by 2029.

No change to science programming: minister

The province said the science centre is making changes to “effectively and successfully deliver science learning experiences and new programming” at its interim and future locations, a project it said will create 1,000 new jobs.

“To be clear, science programming, expertise and exhibits remain embedded across the entire organization,” said the office of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Minister Zee Hamid, who was appointed to the role in a cabinet shuffle earlier on Thursday.

“There will be no change to the science programming and other learning experiences delivered by the Ontario Science Centre,” it said.

New roles will be available for some of the impacted workers at the interim and permanent locations, Hamid’s office said.

The province was working to relocate the science centre to Ontario Place before it closed the old facility, and a business case for the relocation suggested moving the centre could help temper criticism of the other main part of the Ontario Place revitalization, a spa and waterpark from European company Therme.

Kortenaar said the restructuring will help the science centre move forward as it prepares to open the new building.

“As part of this restructuring, several departments and functions will be streamlined, consolidated or reconfigured and new positions will be created requiring different skill sets and expertise,” he told employees.

The science centre is also creating new teams, he said, including a research and impact team.

Union slams layoffs

The centre currently runs an interim location in downtown Toronto and periodic pop-up locations while staff continue to deliver programming in schools.

“While our organizational structure is changing, our mission is not,” it said in a statement.

“Science remains central to the organization’s mandate and is embedded across many departments that deliver science learning, engagement, programming, exhibitions and public outreach.”

The union representing science centre workers was livid about the layoffs.

“How can you have an Ontario Science Centre with no science unit?” said Raluca Ellis, president of the Local 549 branch of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union.

“With these job cuts, over 540 years of combined service would be eliminated.”

Kortenaar tried to explain the rationale behind the cuts to staff.

“Our organizational reality has changed significantly and changes are needed to prepare us for the future,” he said. “It is critical that we adjust our structure and plan for future operational and programming needs.”

Adil Shamji, the Liberal provincial legislator who represents the area where the old science centre was located, urged the province to reconsider plans for the new science centre and return programming to the old building.

He called the move to eliminate the science department a “real head scratcher.”

“What is a science centre without its science staff? It’s like a hospital without doctors and nurses or a fire department without firefighters,” he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2026.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press