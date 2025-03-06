TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says starting Monday, the province will charge 25 per cent more for electricity shipped to 1.5 million Americans in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Ontario provides electricity to Minnesota, New York and Michigan.

Ford says in an interview with CNN that he does not want to do it, but will not back down until Trump rescinds all tariffs.

On Tuesday, Trump imposed 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods and a 10 per cent levy on energy, but then carved out the auto sector from tariffs on Wednesday.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said earlier Thursday that it was "likely" Trump would pause most of the sweeping tariffs on Canada and Mexico until April 2.

Ford says he wants to work with the U.S. to create the two most prosperous countries in the world.