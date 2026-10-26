Ontario proposing changes to Blue Box recycling program

Ontario is looking at changes to its provincewide Blue Box program.

The province announced that they’re looking to focus on controlling costs, improving transparency and making recycling services more efficient.

The proposed changes would give the province more power to regulate the fees that recycling organizations charge to businesses to collect and process recyclable materials.

The proposed changes come as Ontario continues to adjust to its new producer-funded recycling system, which has been fully operated by Circular Materials since January 2026.

The province says that the goal is to give businesses more predictable costs and avoid unexpected fees, while keeping producers responsible for paying for the packaging and paper products rather than taxpayers.

The province is also looking at clearer reporting requirements for recycling costs, rules around the distribution of recycling carts and bins, and possible future collection of hard-to-recycle flexible plastics.

In a statement to AM800 News, Circular Materials CEO Allen Langdon says the organization is reviewing the proposed changes to understand how they could affect producers, residents and the broader recycling system. He adds that they will continue to work with the province and stakeholders to ensure the best program delivery.

The province says more than five million households have access to the Blue Box program.