Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is proposing to weaken impending new recycling rules because producers of the materials said the system is getting too expensive.

The province began transitioning in 2023 toward making producers pay for the recycling of their packaging, paper and single-use items.

The companies' obligations were set to increase next year, but the government is now looking to delay some and outright cancel others.

Instead of recycling targets being enforceable next year, the government wants to delay that until 2031.

It's also proposing to remove obligations to expand the system beyond the residential sector.

Environmental advocates say the proposed changes let producers off the hook and will mean more materials will end up in landfills or be incinerated.

Producers say despite the rising costs, recycling rates don't actually appear to be improving, so it's time for a rethink.

Environment Minister Todd McCarthy says the proposed changes are about ensuring the sustainability of the blue box system.