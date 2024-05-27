TORONTO - Ontario's privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario Patricia Kosseim to investigate the premier and government staffers' reported use of personal phones and emails on the controversial file.



In a letter from the commissioner released by the NDP, Kosseim says her office is working on 19 active access-to-information appeals that are similar to the concerns Stiles raised.



In late 2022, the Doug Ford government removed land from the protected Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes.



After months of public outcry, and reports from both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner that found the process favoured certain developers, Ford reversed course.



The RCMP is now investigating the Greenbelt removal process.

