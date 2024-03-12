Ontario's Premier says "it shouldn't be too much longer" as the reviews of supervised consumption and treatment sites takes place.

Doug Ford was in Essex County on Monday for a funding announcement to build an interchange at E.C. Row and Banwell, but was asked during media questions about the progress of the ongoing review.



Ford says out of the 21 sites, there are only four more locations that need to go through the review.



As you've heard on AM800 News, the province launched a "critical incident review" in the last summer, after a 44-year-old mother of two was killed by a stray bullet near a consumption site in Toronto's east end following a physical altercation between three men.



Then in early October, it was announced the province was pausing the approval of new supervised consumption and treatment sites due to the ongoing review.



Three months later on January 1, operations at Windsor's SafePoint site was put on pause due to a lack of funding, as they waited for provincial funding and approval to operate as an official CTS location.



Ford says it shouldn't be too much longer for the ongoing review.

"In total we said there'd be 21 sites, we're at 17, there's four more to go," says Ford. "It's funny you say that, I was speaking to my office about that, they're going to complete the review and then we'll be able to get moving on that."

He says he understands it's important.



"It's important for the community, and if it's important for the community then we'll get it done," he says. "But, it shouldn't be too much longer."



SafePoint, located at 101 Wyandotte Street East, operated for a period of eight months, recording a total of 1,257 client visits amongst 248 unique clients.



SafePoint is designed to provide supervised consumption while also offering a variety of services such as the distribution of harm reduction equipment, drug checking services, and connections to mental health, primary care, and social services.

