Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants municipalities to get rid of automated speed cameras—or else he will.

The City of Toronto says several automated speed cameras were cut down or vandalized in recent days, part of an ongoing trend.

Ford calls the cameras nothing more than a cash grab for the city.

The premier says if municipalities want to slow down traffic near schools, they need to put up "big huge signs, big flashing lights."

Toronto first asked for speed cameras back in 2016, and a year later, then-premier Kathleen Wynne made changes to the Highway Traffic Act to allow for automated speed camera use in school and community zones.

Toronto has had 75 automated speed cameras for years, and the city said in January it would be adding 75 more by the end of this year.