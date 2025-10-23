TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he is looking at the issue of ticket sales, after Blue Jays fans complained of sky-high resale prices not long after World Series tickets went on sale.

Game 1 comes to Toronto on Friday and home game tickets quickly sold out Wednesday, with resale tickets being priced at many thousands of dollars.

Ford says that in his opinion Ticketmaster is "gouging" people.

He says when one company controls everything it isn't fair, and he wants to review the issue.

Ford's government in 2019 scrapped part of a law that would have capped ticket resale prices at 50 per cent above the original face value.

Ticketmaster did not immediately reply to a request for comment.