TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he was relieved to see Canada is not facing any of U.S. President Donald Trump's new "reciprocal" tariffs, but he is still very concerned about the province's auto sector.

While the White House says Canada and Mexico are not subject to Trump's latest tariffs, they remain under previous economywide duties the president has linked to the flow of fentanyl across the borders.

As well, 25 per cent duties on automobile imports into the U.S. come into effect today.

Ford says while vehicles made in Canada will likely be hit with tariffs at a lower level, depending on the percentage of American parts in them, the threat to Ontario's auto sector is still very high.

Today, Stellantis announced that it is temporarily pausing production at its assembly plant in Windsor, Ont., for two weeks as it assesses the effects of the tariffs.

Ford says he is expecting the federal government will support affected workers, but he hopes the shutdown is only temporary.