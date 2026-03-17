TORONTO — Ontario drivers may soon be able to use high-occupancy vehicle lanes at times, even if they are all by themselves.

Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria is proposing to amend the Highway Traffic Act to allow single-occupant vehicles to use the HOV lanes during off-peak hours.

Sarkaria says modelling shows it would reduce travel times and ease gridlock.

The government plans to consult on the proposed amendment first, and hopes the change can take place by the end of the year.

It hasn't yet decided which hours will count as off-peak.

Right now, only vehicles with two or more occupants, buses, licensed taxis, green-plate vehicles, airport limousines, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use HOV lanes.