TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government is planning to amend ticket sales legislation to cap resale prices, seven years after it cancelled similar planned changes.

The legislature is set to resume sitting Monday after a 14-week break and the government says it plans to table proposed changes to the Ticket Sales Act in the coming days.

Those changes would make it illegal for tickets to concerts, sports and other live events in Ontario to be re-sold for more than their original cost.

Ford's government in 2019 scrapped part of a law from the previous Liberal government that would have capped ticket resale prices at 50 per cent above the original face value.

But the issue caught Ford's attention during the Blue Jays' World Series run last year, when fans complained about sky-high resale prices for tickets soon after they went on sale.

Live Nation Entertainment, the parent company of Ticketmaster, says it supports the proposed measures.