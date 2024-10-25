OSHAWA, Ont. - Ontario says it will not allow international students in medical schools beginning in the fall of 2026.

The province says at least 95 per cent of medical school spots are to be reserved for Ontario residents and the remainder will be for students from other parts of Canada.

The province is also expanding a program that covers tuition and other educational costs to include students who commit to becoming family doctors in Ontario.

The grant program is expected to cost $88 million and be extended to 1,360 eligible undergraduate students.

The province says the program should allow 1.36 million more Ontarians to connect to primary care.

The Ontario College of Family Physicians says 2.5 million people do not have a family doctor.