VAUGHAN — Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will introduce legislation next month to ban the use of speed cameras across the province.

Ford has been bemoaning the cameras in recent weeks as a "cash grab," suggesting they don't work to slow traffic and are only used by some municipalities to generate revenue.

A study from Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children and Toronto Metropolitan University found the cameras reduced speeding by 45 per cent in Toronto, and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police also say the cameras help keep roads safe.

Ford believes traffic can be slowed down through alternate measures such as large signs with flashing lights, which the province will require municipalities that currently have cameras to use in school zones.

The government says municipalities will also be encouraged to use speed bumps, raised crosswalks and roundabouts.

Ford is framing it as an affordability issue, saying the fines issued as a result of the cameras are making life more expensive for people.