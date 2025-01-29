Ontario's political party leaders are fanning out across the province today for their first official day on the snowy campaign trail.

Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford triggered the snap election more than a year before the next fixed date, plunging the province into a rare winter campaign that opposition parties say is unnecessary.

Ford has said he needs a new mandate to deal with U.S. President Donald Trump's new administration and to spend tens of billions of dollars in response to threatened tariffs.

To highlight that issue, Ford is set to launch his campaign in Windsor, a city more keenly aware than many of the connections between the Ontario and American economies, as it sits across the river from Detroit and is home to auto and parts workers.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles is starting her day at a community hub in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood.

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie is set to launch her campaign in Barrie, where she is expected to talk about health care and in particular a plan to increase the number of family doctors.