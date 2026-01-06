A Windsor organization wants the Ontario Ombudsman to look into why dozens of items in the proposed 2026 City of Windsor budget are being discussed behind closed doors.

Engage Windsor announced Monday that it's requested the Ontario Ombudsman review the City of Windsor's decision to withhold 54 budget items from the public, totalling over $9.5 million in cuts.

Engage Windsor co-chair Joshua Sankarlal says their question is what's going on, and is it necessary for all of the items to be discussed privately.

"It's hard to say how we stand on those items because there's no information as to what they are behind the financial impact," he says.

The budget tabled December 29 by Mayor Drew Dilkens includes a proposed 0 per cent tax rate increase.

Dozens of line items in the budget do not contain any details surrounding the proposed cuts; they are only listed as labour relations items that will be discussed in-camera, as they involve staffing or personnel issues.

The items to be discussed in-camera by council include an over $2.6 million cut in the operating budget to an item listed as Housing and Children's Services.

A public meeting to receive delegations wishing to address the proposed budget is set for Monday, January 12, while the items scheduled for an in-camera meeting will be discussed behind closed doors on January 26th.

Sankarlal says people have a right to know how our public dollars are being spent.

"I think our concern is more transparency and upholding their commitment to residents in Windsor to keep them as informed as possible as to what's going on," he says. "There's over $9 million in funds here that are being decided without public interest, without public input, and without public knowledge."

Engage Windsor is also encouraging members of the public who share their concerns to contact the Ontario Ombudsman and voice their own views.

The group is described on its website as a community organization committed to empowering fellow residents to shape our community and fulfill its promise as a vibrant, progressive city in which people can meaningfully connect with municipal politics.

Ontario's Strong Mayor Powers shifted budget control to the mayor, who prepares and proposes the budget with city staff, rather than the council directing staff as before.

After the budget was officially tabled on Dec. 29, it began a 30-day window for city council members to propose any changes; however, the mayor can veto any amendment, which the council can only override with a two-thirds majority vote.