Marit Stiles, leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party is scheduled to tour the region on Wednesday.

According to Stiles' official itinerary, the leader of the Official Opposition attended Windsor's Canada Day Parade on Tuesday, and then met with Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy and Amherstburg Mayor Michael Prue.

On Wednesday, Stiles is scheduled to attend a roundtable discussion with local unions, employment agencies, and non-profits on rising unemployment, and will be joined by Windsor West NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky.

Stiles will continue her day attending a rally, joining Unifor Local 195 workers at the picket line, and ending her tour by meeting with Caldwell First Nation Chief and Council Point Pelee.