TORONTO — The leader of Ontario's official Opposition was kicked out of question period this morning after calling Premier Doug Ford's government "corrupt."

NDP Leader Marit Stiles made the comment as the opposition continued to hammer Labour Minister David Piccini over the scandal-plagued Skills Development Fund.

The auditor general found his office has been heavily involved in selecting projects under the $2.5-billion fund and doled out money to applicants ranked low by bureaucrats.

Speaker Donna Skelly warned Stiles after she made the comment that it was unparliamentary language and asked her to withdraw it, but Stiles refused.

Stiles, the Ontario Liberals and the Green Party have all called on Piccini to resign over what they call a ``pay-to-play'' scheme.

Piccini maintains he has done nothing wrong and Ford has said he will not fire the labour minister.