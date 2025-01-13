Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles says her party will fight like hell to protect jobs in Ontario.

At a news conference held in Windsor, Stiles said her party wants to work with Premier Doug Ford in the government's fight against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threat.

She's calling on the premier to end talks of an early provincial election and continue to focus on the threat.

Stiles says the threat is serious and she's willing to work with anyone.

"I've been very clear about this since the first threats came across that border from Donald Trump that we will fight like hell, not just for jobs here but for every single job in the province of Ontario and for every single working person," says Stiles.

She says there is no need to go to the polls.

"New Democrats are ready to work with the government to push back against on these tariffs and fight for workers in the auto industry, in agriculture, in forestry and in any other sector that is at risk," says Stiles. "That's my message to Doug Ford but it's also my message to working people and to every single Ontarian."

Stiles says she would welcome working in solidarity with the premier.

"With the kind of uncertainty that we're seeing in Ottawa right now, Doug Ford needs to put the good on the province ahead of his own political interests and he needs to shelves these early election plans," says Stiles. "This is a moment where we need to stand together with workers to share our best ideas, our best knowledge."

Stiles was joined by Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky, Windsor-Tecumseh NDP candidate Gemma Grey Hall and Windsor West MP Brian Mass.

She also met with members of Unifor Locals 444, 200 and 195 before holding her news conference.

President-elect Trump plans to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all products coming in to the United States from Canada and Mexico.

Trump has said the tariffs would remain in place until both countries stop drugs, in particular fentanyl, and people from illegally crossing the borders.

The next provincial election in Ontario is currently slated for June 2026.