The leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party (NDP) made a stop in Windsor on Monday days before Ontario's general election.

Marit Stiles was joined by local NDP candidates, including Lisa Gretzky for Windsor West, Gemma Grey-Hall for Windsor-Tecumseh, and Rachael Mills for Essex.

The state of healthcare in the province was the focus of Stiles' speech from the start. Stiles claimed that 47,000 Windsor residents do not have access to family doctor.

"37 people at any time are actually at the hopsital right now being treated in the hallway," she said. "That's the state of our healthcare system under Doug Ford and the Conservatives."

Stiles reacted to Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford's comments made over the weekend in which he suggested people coming to emergency departments with minor ailments were partly to blame for long wait times.

Ford said "you got a little scrape on your knee or whatever, they should be at a clinic down the street.".

Stiles quipped back telling the Windsor crowd that Ford should go to medical school if he wants to give medical advice.

"Because that is an extremely irresponsible thing to tell the people of Ontario," Stiles said. "Especially at a time when so many people do not have a family doctor."

She told the crowd that an NDP government would help fight rising food costs through a grocery rebate program.

"We could put some money in people's pockets so they can cover the cost of food, and better yet we can make sure that no child goes to school with an empty belly because we're bringing in a universal school food program," Stiles said.

Ontarians head to the polls on Thursday.

